No. 20 UConn hosts Georgetown after Holloway’s 25-point showing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -17; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the No. 20 UConn Huskies after Collin Holloway scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 85-74 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 8-1 in home games. UConn is the top team in the Big East averaging 35.9 points in the paint. Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies with 9.6.

The Hoyas have gone 0-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies and Hoyas square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Dante Harris is averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

