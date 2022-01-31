CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 20 UConn faces…

No. 20 UConn faces Creighton after Cole’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Creighton Bluejays (13-7, 4-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-4, 6-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 UConn takes on the Creighton Bluejays after R.J. Cole scored 25 points in UConn’s 57-50 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Huskies are 9-1 on their home court. UConn is the Big East leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.7.

The Bluejays are 4-4 in conference matchups. Creighton scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Huskies and Bluejays meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Alex O’Connell is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up