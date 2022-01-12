CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » No. 20 Seton Hall…

No. 20 Seton Hall takes on DePaul after Richmond’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 2-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-5 Big East)

Chicago; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Seton Hall visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Kadary Richmond scored 27 points in Seton Hall’s 90-87 overtime victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-3 in home games. DePaul is ninth in the Big East scoring 67.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Pirates are 2-2 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Demons and Pirates face off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Jared Rhoden is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up