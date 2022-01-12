No. 20 Seton Hall takes on DePaul after Richmond’s 27-point showing

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 2-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-5 Big East) Chicago; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 2-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-5 Big East)

Chicago; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Seton Hall visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Kadary Richmond scored 27 points in Seton Hall’s 90-87 overtime victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-3 in home games. DePaul is ninth in the Big East scoring 67.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Pirates are 2-2 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Demons and Pirates face off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Jared Rhoden is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

