No. 2 Stanford rallies to beat Utah 83-73

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 4:18 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 24 points and Lexie Hull added 21 to help No. 2 Stanford rally to beat Utah 83-73 on Sunday.

Stanford (13-3, 4-0 Pac-12) trailed by seven at the half before outscoring the Utes 53-36 in the final 20 minutes. The Cardinal had 30 of those points in the third quarter as Hull had 11 in the period, but still trailed 63-60 heading into the final period.

The Cardinal used an early 9-0 run to take the lead for good.

Utah freshman Jenna Johnson scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens added 10 for the Utes (8-4, 0-1).

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: After arguably their worst first half performance of the season, the Cardinal settled into their offense and shot a scorching 53.1% from the field and 53.8% from three to outscore Utah 53-36 in the second half.

Utah: Despite a stellar first half and leading the No. 2 team in the country by seven, Utah’s offense failed to keep up as they shot just 41% from the field and were heavily outscored late, unable to convert a field goal over the final 2:38.

UP NEXT

Stanford: hosts Cal on Friday.

Utah: visits Arizona on Friday.

___

