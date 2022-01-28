CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 19 LSU visits…

No. 19 LSU visits TCU following Murray’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LSU Tigers (16-4, 4-4 SEC) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 LSU faces the TCU Horned Frogs after Brandon Murray scored 21 points in LSU’s 70-64 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-2 at home. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 6.9.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 away from home. LSU leads the SEC allowing just 58.4 points per game while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

Tari Eason is averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Murray is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up