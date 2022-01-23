No. 18 Texas Tech plays No. 7 Kansas following Shannon’s 23-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Texas Tech takes on the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 78-65 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-0 in home games. Kansas is 14-1 against opponents over .500.

The Red Raiders have gone 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Kevin Obanor averaging 4.9.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last matchup 75-67 on Jan. 8. Bryson Williams scored 22 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Williams is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.