No. 18 Texas Tech faces West Virginia, looks for 6th straight home win

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Texas Tech hosts West Virginia aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Red Raiders are 11-0 in home games. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Santos-Silva averaging 2.0.

The Mountaineers are 2-3 in Big 12 play. West Virginia has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Red Raiders and Mountaineers match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Taz Sherman is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

