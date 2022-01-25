No. 18 Tennessee plays Florida, aims for 7th straight home win

Florida Gators (12-6, 3-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Florida Gators (12-6, 3-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee hosts Florida aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Volunteers have gone 10-0 at home. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC with 16.9 assists per game led by Kennedy Chandler averaging 4.9.

The Gators are 3-4 in SEC play. Florida is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Volunteers. Chandler is averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Colin Castleton is scoring 13.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 6.7 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.