No. 16 Ohio State and Penn State square off in conference matchup

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 4-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes No. 16 Ohio State and Penn State face off on Sunday.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-0 in home games. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 14.7 assists per game led by Jamari Wheeler averaging 4.4.

The Nittany Lions are 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buckeyes won the last matchup on Dec. 6. Kyle Young scored 16 points points to help lead the Buckeyes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Seth Lundy is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.