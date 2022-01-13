CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
No. 15 Georgia Tech women pull away late, beat Florida State

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 11:00 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored a career-high 24 points and No. 15 Georgia Tech closed on a 13-2 run for a 68-64 victory over Florida State on Thursday night.

Cubaj made 10 of 18 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 16 points for Georgia Tech (13-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Lahtinen made a 3-pointer that gave Georgia Tech a 63-62 lead with 2:16 remaining. Morgan Jones answered with a pair of free throws for Florida State. On the next possession, Nerea Hermosa fired a pass from the top of the arc to Eylia Love, who made a layup under the basket that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good at 65-64 with 48.5 seconds to play.

Jones and Makayla Timpson each scored 12 points to lead Florida State (7-7, 1-3). Erin Howard added 11 points.

Georgia Tech hadn’t trailed, leading by as many as 11 points early in the second quarter, before Sammie Puisis hit consecutive 3s as part of a 14-4 run that gave Florida State a 51-46 advantage at the end of the third. The Seminoles pushed it to 62-55 with 3:52 remaining.

Florida State plays at Clemson on Tuesday. Georgia Tech plays at Miami on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

