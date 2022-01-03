No. 14 Texas looks for road win vs Kansas State

No. 14 Texas (11-2, 1-0) vs. Kansas State (8-4, 0-1) Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 14 Texas (11-2, 1-0) vs. Kansas State (8-4, 0-1)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Texas looks for its third straight win over Kansas State at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas State’s last win at home against the Longhorns came on Feb. 21, 2018.

LEADING THE WAY: Timmy Allen is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Longhorns. Tre Mitchell is also a key contributor, putting up 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Mark Smith, who is averaging 10.7 points and 8.6 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Markquis Nowell has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Kansas State has an assist on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas has assists on 50 of 82 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Texas has held opposing teams to 51.9 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Longhorns have allowed just 44.8 points per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.