No. 14 Michigan State plays No. 17 Illinois, looks for 5th straight road win

Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan State hits the road against No. 17 Illinois looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Fighting Illini are 8-2 on their home court. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten shooting 37.6% from deep, led by RJ Melendez shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 6-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Marcus Bingham averaging 6.6.

The Fighting Illini and Spartans square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kofi Cockburn is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Tyson Walker is averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Spartans. Gabe Brown is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.