No. 14 Georgia Tech women stifle Boston College 68-49

ATLANTA (AP) — Eylia Love scored a career-high 20 points, including 10 straight in the second quarter when Georgia Tech established a double-digit lead, and the No. 14 Yellow Jackets defeated Boston College 68-49 on Thursday night.

Love was 9-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds for Tech (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its third straight. Nerea Hermosa added 15 points and seven assists. Lorela Cubaj grabbed 15 rebounds and had seven assists. The Jackets finished with 24 assists on 28 field goals and shot 46%.

Cameron Swartz had 14 points, Taylor Soule 11 and Marnelle Garraud 10 for BC. The Eagles (14-6, 5-4) were without their third-leading scorer and top reserve Makayla Dickens, who missed her first game this season.

The Jackets came in with the nation’s top scoring defense (46.3 ppg) and are second in field-goal percentage defense (32.3%). It showed against the Eagles, the nation’s third-ranked team in field-goal percentage at 47.6%, who shot only 30%. The Eagles’ 49 points matched their season low.

The Jackets only trailed at 8-7 and led by seven after one quarter. Love scored 10 straight points in a 12-2 run to open the second quarter for a 17-point lead and it was 35-20 at halftime.

The Eagles got as close as 12 in the third quarter but the Jackets used a 7-1 run to end the period to go up 18 and coasted in the final period.

Boston College is at No. 20 Notre Dame and Georgia Tech plays at Clemson on Sunday.

