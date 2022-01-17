CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
No. 13 Wisconsin visits Northwestern after Davison’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 2:02 AM

Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Brad Davison scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 78-68 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. Northwestern scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Badgers are 5-1 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats and Badgers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 assists. Pete Nance is shooting 47.4% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Jonathan Davis is averaging 19 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Badgers. Davison is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

