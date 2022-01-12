No. 13 Wisconsin hosts No. 16 Ohio State after Liddell’s 34-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ohio State takes on the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers after E.J. Liddell scored 34 points in Ohio State’s 95-87 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers are 7-1 on their home court. Wisconsin averages 7.9 turnovers per game and is 13-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Buckeyes are 4-1 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buckeyes won the last meeting on Dec. 11. Liddell scored 28 points to help lead the Buckeyes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is scoring 19.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 9.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Liddell is shooting 50.9% and averaging 20.1 points for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

