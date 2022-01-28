CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 13 Texas Tech…

No. 13 Texas Tech faces Mississippi State after Williams’ 33-point outing

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas Tech plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Bryson Williams scored 33 points in Texas Tech’s 94-91 overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-0 at home. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 14.1 assists per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 3.1.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Williams is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Iverson Molinar is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up