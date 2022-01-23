CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
No. 12 Maryland women roll in Frese’s return to bench

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 3:44 PM

COLLEGE PARK , Md. (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and No. 12 Maryland welcomed back coach Brenda Frese with an 87-59 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

Frese’s father died last Sunday prior to her coaching in Maryland’s loss to then-No. 11 Michigan. She did not coach on Thursday in a loss to Ohio State.

Benzan was 5 for 7 from 3-point range — her only shot attempts — and added five rebounds and five assists. Ashley Owusu had 15 points and six assists. Diamond Miller scored 15 points, Shyanne Sellers added 14 and Chloe Bibby had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Terps made 18 3-pointers and had 24 assists on 30 baskets.

Lauryn Satterwhite, Veronica Burton and Courtney Shaw scored nine points each for Northwestern (11-7, 3-4). The Wildcats shot 37% from the field and made 5 of 20 3-pointers.

Maryland rolled through the second and third quarters, outscoring Northwestern 49-25. The Terps were 6 for 6 from 3-point distance in the third quarter and took a 67-39 lead into the final period.

The big victory in Frese’s return gives Maryland added hope of maintaining its years’ long streak of being ranked in every AP Top 25 poll. The Terrapins have been ranked for 222 consecutive polls, dating to the preseason poll of 2010-2011. Only Connecticut (537) and Baylor (347) have longer active streaks.

