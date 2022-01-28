No. 12 Kentucky visits No. 5 Kansas following Agbaji’s 37-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-2 SEC) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-2 SEC) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Ochai Agbaji scored 37 points in Kansas’ 94-91 overtime victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks are 10-0 on their home court. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 averaging 38.9 points in the paint. Christian Braun leads the Jayhawks with 8.6.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 away from home. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Jayhawks. Braun is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Kellan Grady averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is shooting 56.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.