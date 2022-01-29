No. 12 Kentucky visits No. 5 Kansas after Agbaji’s 37-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-2 SEC) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-2 SEC) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Ochai Agbaji scored 37 points in Kansas’ 94-91 overtime win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-0 at home. Kansas is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 2-3 on the road. Kentucky is the SEC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is shooting 42.7% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Kellan Grady averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is averaging 10.5 points and 10.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.