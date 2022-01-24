CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 12 Kentucky hosts…

No. 12 Kentucky hosts Mississippi State following Molinar’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Iverson Molinar scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 78-60 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 12-0 at home. Kentucky is fifth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in conference games. Mississippi State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 10.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Molinar is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up