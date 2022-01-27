No. 11 Wisconsin faces Nebraska following Davis’ 25-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Jonathan Davis scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 86-74 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Cornhuskers are 6-7 in home games. Nebraska is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Badgers are 6-2 against conference opponents. Wisconsin ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 1.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce McGowens is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Davis is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

