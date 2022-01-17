No. 1 Baylor visits West Virginia following Curry’s 23-point showing

Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the No. 1 Baylor Bears after Malik Curry scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 85-59 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers are 10-0 in home games. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Bears are 3-2 in conference matchups. Baylor has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Sean McNeil is shooting 49.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

James Akinjo is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

