No. 1 Auburn hosts Oklahoma following Groves’ 21-point performance

Oklahoma Sooners (13-7, 3-5 Big 12) at Auburn Tigers (19-1, 8-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-7, 3-5 Big 12) at Auburn Tigers (19-1, 8-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on the No. 1 Auburn Tigers after Tanner Groves scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 72-62 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. Auburn is sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Walker Kessler paces the Tigers with 7.6 boards.

The Sooners are 2-3 in road games. Oklahoma is sixth in the Big 12 allowing 62.5 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 39.6% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Groves is shooting 57.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

