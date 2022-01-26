CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Nkereuwem scores 24 to…

Nkereuwem scores 24 to lead Longwood over NC A&T 79-71

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had a career-high 24 points as Longwood won its seventh consecutive game, beating North Carolina A&T 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Nkereuwem hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Justin Hill had 15 points and six assists for Longwood (14-5, 6-0 Big South Conference). DeShaun Wade added 13 points.

Demetric Horton had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (9-12, 4-3). Collin Smith added 12 points. Jeremy Robinson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up