NJIT faces UMBC, aims to break 4-game skid

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

NJIT Highlanders (8-9, 3-4 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-10, 2-4 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win over UMBC.

The Retrievers are 3-4 in home games. UMBC averages 12.8 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Darnell Rogers with 2.9.

The Highlanders have gone 3-4 against America East opponents. NJIT is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Retrievers and Highlanders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: L.J. Owens averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Keondre Kennedy is shooting 38.2% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Miles Coleman is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders. Dylan O’Hearn is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

