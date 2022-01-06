NJIT, Binghamton meet in conference play

NJIT (6-5, 1-0) vs. Binghamton (4-6, 1-0) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT pays…

NJIT (6-5, 1-0) vs. Binghamton (4-6, 1-0)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT pays visit to Binghamton in an America East matchup. Both squads earned home victories on Sunday. Binghamton earned a 68-63 win over UMass Lowell, while NJIT got a 69-66 win over Maine.

SUPER SENIORS: NJIT has benefited heavily from its seniors. Miles Coleman, Dylan O’Hearn, Matt Faw and Antwuan Butler have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Highlanders points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MILES: Coleman has connected on 32.7 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Binghamton is 0-6 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Highlanders have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has an assist on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) over its previous three outings while NJIT has assists on 31 of 58 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton is ranked first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Bearcats have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game and 12.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.