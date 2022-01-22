CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Nicholson sparks Tennessee State past Austin Peay 65-61

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:36 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kassim Nicholson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Tennessee State hold off Austin Peay 65-61 on Saturday.

Nicholson knocked down 7 of 9 shots for the Tigers (8-11, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny Cooper added 12 points, while Shakem Johnson scored 11 with six rebounds off the bench.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Carlos Paez scored 13 apiece to lead the Governors (5-10, 1-4). Tariq Silver had 10 points and four assists.

