Nicholls State visits Houston Baptist after Gordon’s 24-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (12-9, 2-2 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-11, 2-2 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Houston Baptist Huskies after Jitaurious Gordon scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 81-71 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Huskies are 4-3 on their home court. Houston Baptist is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonels are 2-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is third in the Southland with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 4.3.

The Huskies and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Lee is averaging 14.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Sam Hofman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Gordon is scoring 20.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Colonels. Pierce Spencer is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

