Nicholls St., SLU meet

Southeastern Louisiana (6-9, 2-0) vs. Nicholls State (10-6, 2-0) , Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeastern Louisiana (6-9, 2-0) vs. Nicholls State (10-6, 2-0)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State are set to face off in a postseason battle. Nicholls State earned an 84-75 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game, while Southeastern Louisiana won 83-78 against McNeese State in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Devante Carter, Latrell Jones, Caleb Huffman and Ryghe Lyons have combined to account for 41 percent of Nicholls State’s scoring this year including 37 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southeastern Louisiana, Jalyn Hinton, Keon Clergeot and Ryan Burkhardt have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this year, including 47 percent of all Lions points over their last five.GIFTED GUS: Gus Okafor has connected on 40 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonels. Nicholls State has 44 assists on 99 field goals (44.4 percent) over its past three outings while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 53 of 80 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State offense has scored 80.9 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 22nd among Division 1 teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 76.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 281st).

