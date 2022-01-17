Niagara visits Manhattan after Perez’s 33-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-8, 2-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-4, 2-2 MAAC) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-8, 2-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-4, 2-2 MAAC)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jose Perez scored 33 points in Manhattan’s 80-75 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Jaspers are 4-1 in home games. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC shooting 33.2% from downtown, led by Anthony Nelson shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Purple Eagles are 2-4 in conference matchups. Niagara ranks second in the MAAC giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Jaspers. Nelson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Marcus Hammond is averaging 17.2 points for the Purple Eagles. Jordan Cintron is averaging 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

