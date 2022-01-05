Newton lifts East Carolina over Tulane in OT

ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
January 5, 2022, 9:46 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 14 points in overtime on his way to a career-high 32 to lead East Carolina to an 88-80 win over Tulane on Wednesday night.

Capping a second half that featured five lead changes and five ties, Newton hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 71 with two seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Brandon Johnson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for East Carolina (10-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Brandon Suggs added 12 points and 11 assists. Vance Jackson had 11 points.

East Carolina posted a season-high 25 assists.

Jaylen Forbes had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave (5-7, 2-1). Jalen Cook added 19 points. Kevin Cross had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

