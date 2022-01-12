CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Newman leads Albany past UMass Lowell 57-47

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:51 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Paul Newman had 12 points and 16 rebounds to lift Albany to a 57-47 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Matt Cerruti had 12 points for Albany (5-10, 1-2 America East Conference). Jamel Horton added 10 points. Chuck Champion had six rebounds.

De’Vondre Perry, the Great Danes’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, had 1 point (0 of 10).

UMass Lowell scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Everette Hammond had 13 points and seven rebounds for the River Hawks (9-7, 1-3). Max Brooks added 9 points and a school record 10 blocks. Kalil Thomas had three blocks.

