New Orleans plays McNeese after St. Hilaire’s 34-point game

New Orleans Privateers (11-8, 4-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-13, 2-2 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Orleans Privateers (11-8, 4-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-13, 2-2 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the McNeese Cowboys after Derek St. Hilaire scored 34 points in New Orleans’ 77-66 victory against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Cowboys are 5-1 in home games. McNeese is the Southland leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.1.

The Privateers are 4-0 in Southland play. New Orleans ranks fourth in college basketball scoring 39.4 points per game in the paint led by St. Hilaire averaging 2.1.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last meeting 92-82 on Jan. 6. Shumate scored 21 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shumate is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

St. Hilaire is shooting 45.9% and averaging 20.6 points for the Privateers. Troy Green is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Privateers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.