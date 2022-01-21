New Orleans plays conference rival Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (4-15, 0-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (9-8, 2-0 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern State Demons (4-15, 0-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (9-8, 2-0 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Derek St. Hilaire and the New Orleans Privateers host Kendal Coleman and the Northwestern State Demons in Southland play Saturday.

The Privateers are 7-2 on their home court. New Orleans leads the Southland with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Troy Green averaging 4.7.

The Demons are 0-2 in conference matchups. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Coleman averaging 6.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Privateers won 80-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 31 points, and Coleman led the Demons with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: St. Hilaire is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 19.2 points and 2.1 steals. Green is averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

