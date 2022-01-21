CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
New Mexico visits Wyoming after Maldonado’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:42 AM

New Mexico Lobos (7-11, 0-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays the New Mexico Lobos after Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 84-69 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowboys have gone 7-0 in home games. Wyoming has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lobos are 0-5 against MWC opponents. New Mexico allows 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Cowboys and Lobos meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Javonte Johnson is averaging nine points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lobos: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

