New Mexico State visits Sam Houston after Allen’s 41-point performance

New Mexico State Aggies (16-2, 5-0 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-9, 5-1 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (16-2, 5-0 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-9, 5-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats after Teddy Allen scored 41 points in New Mexico State’s 77-63 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Bearkats have gone 6-2 at home. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Tristan Ikpe shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State ranks fourth in the WAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 5.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Flagg averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ray is shooting 47.3% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

Jabari Rice is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Allen is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Aggies: 10-0, averaging 68.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.