New Mexico hosts San Jose State following Moore’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

San Jose State Spartans (7-11, 0-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (7-13, 0-7 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits the New Mexico Lobos after Omari Moore scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 63-53 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 6-6 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans have gone 0-6 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lobos and Spartans match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Trey Smith is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.2 points. Moore is shooting 46.8% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

