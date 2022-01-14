New Mexico hosts Boise State after Jenkins’ 26-point outing

Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (7-9, 0-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (7-9, 0-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts the Boise State Broncos after KJ Jenkins scored 26 points in New Mexico’s 85-56 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Lobos have gone 6-4 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 2-0 in conference matchups. Boise State is sixth in the MWC shooting 34.2% from downtown. Kasean Pryor leads the Broncos shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The Lobos and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javonte Johnson is averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Abu Kigab is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

