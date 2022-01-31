New Mexico faces San Diego State after Mashburn’s 23-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (8-13, 1-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-5, 3-2 MWC) San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (8-13, 1-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-5, 3-2 MWC)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -13.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the San Diego State Aztecs after Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scored 23 points in New Mexico’s 86-70 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs are 8-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs with 7.4 boards.

The Lobos are 1-7 in conference games. New Mexico has a 3-13 record against opponents above .500.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mensah is averaging 7.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Mashburn is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.0 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Lobos: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

