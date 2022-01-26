CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
New Hampshire hosts Maine after Masic’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Maine Black Bears (4-13, 1-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-7, 2-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -12.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the New Hampshire Wildcats after Vukasin Masic scored 25 points in Maine’s 71-64 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East with 12.4 assists per game led by Blondeau Tchoukuiengo averaging 4.4.

The Black Bears are 1-5 against America East opponents. Maine has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Black Bears won the last matchup 71-64 on Jan. 25. Masic scored 25 points to help lead the Black Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tchoukuiengo is averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Guadarrama is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Masic is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

