New Hampshire heads to Maine for conference matchup

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-6, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-12, 0-5 America East) Bangor, Maine; Monday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-6, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-12, 0-5 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Martinez and the New Hampshire Wildcats take on LeChaun DuHart and the Maine Black Bears in America East action Monday.

The Black Bears are 3-4 on their home court. Maine is eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Vukasin Masic paces the Black Bears with 4.2 boards.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in conference play. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

The Black Bears and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DuHart is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.8 points. Sam Ihekwoaba is shooting 53.7% and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Martinez averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.