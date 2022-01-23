CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » New Hampshire heads to…

New Hampshire heads to Maine for conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-6, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-12, 0-5 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Martinez and the New Hampshire Wildcats take on LeChaun DuHart and the Maine Black Bears in America East action Monday.

The Black Bears are 3-4 on their home court. Maine is eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Vukasin Masic paces the Black Bears with 4.2 boards.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in conference play. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

The Black Bears and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DuHart is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.8 points. Sam Ihekwoaba is shooting 53.7% and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Martinez averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up