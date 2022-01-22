CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
New Hampshire defeats UMass Lowell 67-61

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:39 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored 16 points apiece as New Hampshire topped UMass Lowell 67-61 on Saturday.

Nick Johnson added 14 points for the Wildcats (7-6, 2-2 America East), while Qon Murphy and Jayden Martinez each had 10. Tchoukuiegno also had seven rebounds.

Allin Blunt had 12 points for the River Hawks (10-8, 2-4). Quinton Mincey added 10 points. Everette Hammond had six rebounds.

