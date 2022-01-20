CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Nevada faces Fresno State following Sherfield’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 2:02 AM

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-7, 2-2 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Grant Sherfield scored 20 points in Nevada’s 77-67 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack are 5-3 on their home court. Nevada averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Robinson averaging 5.7.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is averaging 19.5 points and 6.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Nevada.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

