Nelson put back lifts N. Kentucky over Youngstown St. 68-67

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 11:25 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Adrian Nelson put back a Sam Vinson miss with a second left to lift Northern Kentucky to a 68-67 win over Youngstown State on Thursday night.

The Penguins trailed by four with :37 left after Sam Vinson hit the second of two free throws, but Tevin Olison hit a 3-pointer and a layup with :09 left to take a 67-66 lead.

Marques Warrick had 20 points to lead Northern Kentucky (6-8, 2-3 Horizon League) and Trevon Faulkner added 13 as the Norse snapped a five-game road losing streak. Vinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Nelson had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Olison had 18 points for the Penguins (9-8, 3-4). Dwayne Cohill added 16 points and seven rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 13 points.

