Jones scores 26, No. 2 Stanford beats California 97-74

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones scored eight of her season-high 26 points as part of a big run coming…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones scored eight of her season-high 26 points as part of a big run coming out of halftime, and No. 2 Stanford rolled past California 97-74 on Friday night.

Fran Belibi added a season-high 20 points and six rebounds to help the Cardinal (14-3, 5-0 Pac-12) to their seventh straight win over the Golden Bears. Hannah Jump scored 21 points.

Freshman Jayda Curry had a season-high 30 points for California (9-5, 0-3), becoming the first Bears player in more than two years to score that many.

Jones got rolling early, then helped Stanford break the game open in the third quarter on its way to a season high for scoring.

Stanford has won six straight since losing to No. 1 South Carolina 65-61 on Dec. 21.

NO. 9 UCONN 71, SETON HALL 38

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and injury-depleted UConn beat Seton Hall.

The Huskies (10-4, 5-0 Big East), who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993. They won their 166th straight conference game.

Evina Westbrook added 13 points and Dorka Juhasz had 12 points and nine rebounds for UConn, which had eight healthy players available.

Sidney Cooks led Seton Hall (8-8, 3-5) with 10 points.

NO. 10 ARIZONA 76, UTAH 64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored a season-high 25 points and tied a career best with six 3-pointers, and Arizona beat Utah for its fifth straight win in the series.

Cate Reese added 14 points for the Wildcats (13-2, 3-2 Pac-12), who had lost two of their previous three after reaching No. 4 in the AP Top 25, the highest regular-season ranking in program history.

Gianna Kneepkens had 15 points, Brynna Maxwell had 13 and Peyton McFarland had 12 for Utah (9-5, 0-2), which played its third game since Dec. 21 after a 23-day COVID-19 pause.

ARIZONA STATE 57, NO. 22 COLORADO 52, OT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Taya Hanson scored 17 points and short-handed Arizona State overcame 29 turnovers to beat Colorado.

The Sun Devils (9-5, 1-0 Pac-12) won their 14th straight in the series. Neither team made a field goal in overtime until Colorado guard Frida Formann sank a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Arizona State hadn’t played since Dec. 30 due to six games being postponed.

Quay Miller scored 12 points for Colorado (13-3, 2-3).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.