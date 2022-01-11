CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
ND puts streak on line vs Clemson

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:32 AM

Clemson (10-5, 2-2) vs. Notre Dame (9-5, 3-1)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it takes on Clemson. Clemson beat North Carolina State by five in its last outing. Notre Dame is coming off a 72-68 overtime win over Georgia Tech in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Tigers are led by PJ Hall and David Collins. Hall has averaged 14.7 points and six rebounds while Collins has put up 11.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Fighting Irish have been led by Dane Goodwin and Blake Wesley. Goodwin has averaged 15 points and 5.4 rebounds while Wesley has put up 14.3 points per contest.POTENT PJ: Hall has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Clemson is 5-0 when it makes 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-5 when it falls short of that total. Notre Dame is 6-0 when it makes at least 10 from 3-point range and 3-5 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Notre Dame has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among ACC teams. The Fighting Irish have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their five-game winning streak.

