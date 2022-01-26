NC State visits Notre Dame after Wesley’s 22-point performance

NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9…

NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the NC State Wolf Pack after Blake Wesley scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 82-70 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-0 in home games. Notre Dame averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-6 against ACC opponents. NC State scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Wesley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Dereon Seabron is scoring 19.0 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

