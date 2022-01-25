NC State visits Notre Dame after Wesley’s 22-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9…

NC State Wolf Pack (10-10, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Blake Wesley scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 82-70 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish are 7-0 on their home court. Notre Dame ranks sixth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Laszewski averaging 6.3.

The Wolf Pack are 3-6 in ACC play. NC State leads the ACC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Dereon Seabron averaging 3.2.

The Fighting Irish and Wolf Pack face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin is averaging 15.2 points for the Fighting Irish. Wesley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Seabron is averaging 19 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.