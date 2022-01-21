NC State takes on Virginia in conference matchup

Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 5-3 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 5-3 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (9-10, 2-6 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dereon Seabron and the NC State Wolf Pack host Jayden Gardner and the Virginia Cavaliers in ACC play.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-5 in home games. NC State is seventh in the ACC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Seabron averaging 13.5.

The Cavaliers are 5-3 in conference matchups. Virginia averages 62.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Wolf Pack and Cavaliers face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seabron is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Kihei Clark averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Gardner is shooting 51.3% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

