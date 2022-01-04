CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
NC Central battles Mid-Atlantic Christian

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 6:31 AM

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. NC Central (6-9)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC Central Eagles are set to battle the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian. NC Central lost 68-51 to Sam Houston in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: NC Central has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Randy Miller Jr., Eric Boone, Dontavius King and Kris Monroe have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 49 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.FLETCHER IS A FORCE: Kevin Fletcher has connected on 21.9 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 32 over the last three games. He’s also made 56.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles offense scored 72.5 points per contest across those four games.

